Students' union pleads with homeowners to rent a spare room

An urgent appeal has been made to homeowners to rent out a room to students by a students' union to help avoid what it describes as a “higher education catastrophe”.

The students’ union at University College Dublin (UCD) said as a result of the “failure of successive Governments” to address this issue, the on-campus experience of a growing number of third level students is “at risk”.

On Monday morning the union launched a ‘digs drive’, asking homeowners in Dublin to make spare rooms available to students this September if they are in a position to do so.

In response to the accommodation shortage, the union has arranged a mass leaflet drop in areas close to UCD and those well-connected by public transport.

UCDSU President Molly Greenough said they are urging homeowners to consider housing a student under the Rent-a-Room Relief scheme.

“A safe, affordable roof over a student’s head will empower them to excel in their academic pursuits, get involved with social life, and develop into people who can contribute to Irish society,” she said.

“We are urgently appealing to homeowners to consider housing a UCD student under the Rent-A-Room Relief scheme ahead of this academic year,” she said.

Ms Greenough also called for a meaningful cut to the Student Contribution Charge this year.

“Putting money directly back into the pockets of students and their families represents the most appropriate emergency measure,” she said.

“A cut of just €500 would only cover about a fortnight’s rent with an overwhelming majority of purpose built student accommodation providers. We would like to see the Minister go much further and make a meaningful cut, allowing students to decide for themselves how to make the best of a really bad situation,” Ms Greenough said.

Last week the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris urged people to avail of the Rent-a-Room Relief, which allows people earn upto €14,000 tax-free, to help students around the country secure accommodation.