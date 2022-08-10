Search

10 Aug 2022

Charity urges state intervention amid soaring rents

Charity urges state intervention amid soaring rents

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 1:05 PM

A housing charity has called for state intervention to bring relief to tenants after record levels of rent increases were reported in recent months.

Rents increased by the fastest rate on record in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie.

The average market rent nationwide between April and June was 1,618 euro per month, up 3.3% on the first three months of the year, the report states.

Market rents in the second quarter of this year were an average of 12.6% higher than the same period a year earlier, the highest annual rate of inflation recorded by Daft.ie.

John-Mark McCafferty, chief executive of housing charity Threshold, said the report “paints a dire picture” for private renters in Ireland.

The charity called for state intervention for private renters, saying the report comes after the Residential Tenancies Board rent index revealed a 9.2% increase in rent prices in the first quarter of this year.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that almost 3,000 private renters have received notices to quit in the first half of this year, while the number of adults and children experiencing homelessness has exceeded 10,000.

Mr McCafferty said: “Threshold notes a total disregard of the rules by certain landlords, and that private renters should not be expected to pay unlawful rent increases.”

He also said the increases have been “particularly severe” in areas not protected by the Rent Pressure Zone rules.

“In Donegal, Leitrim and Longford for example, increases range from 140 euro to 165 euro a month,” he added.

“This is the cost of a child’s uniform or their school books for a new school year and is resulting in increased financial strain on families already struggling to pay the bills.

“Those looking to rent a room have experienced unjustifiable increases in rents, with prices up an average of 15% year-on-year in every large town and city in the country.

“Those renting a single room will pay approximately an extra 100 euro month compared to last year, at a time when inflation is almost 10%.”

Threshold said private rental costs will have a particularly adverse impact on students returning to college, or those starting college for the first time this year.

“Even the cheapest room on offer exceeds the SUSI grant and what a student can make while working part-time,” the charity said.

“For this reason, students are warned to be aware of scams and fraudulent adverts.

“Students should check the authenticity of providers, visit the accommodation and check that keys work in the doors before committing financially to accommodation prior to the start of this college year.”

Students are advised not to transfer funds in person, by bank transfer or through a company to someone claiming to be an agent or landlord of a prospective property without verifying they are genuine.

Mr McCafferty added: “Threshold hopes to see enhanced supports for renters in the forthcoming Budget, as well as tax changes for landlords which are linked to improved security of tenure for tenants and their families.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media