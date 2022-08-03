Search

03 Aug 2022

Dozens of early intervention services for Irish children to share €400k funding

Dozens of early intervention services for Irish children to share €400k funding

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:04 AM

Over €400,000 in funding has been allocated to early intervention services for children and young people across Ireland. 

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, yesterday (Tuesday August 2) announced the allocation of €409,000 to 25 organisations under the What Works ‘Sharing Knowledge’ Fund. 

The fund aims to support professionals working in children, youth, and family services with their learning requirements, peer interaction, project collaborations and knowledge dissemination. 

According to Minister O’Gorman, the funding will make "a real difference". 

He said, "I am delighted to award over €400,000 in funding to a range of promising projects to support professionals working with children and young people in the area of prevention and early intervention. This is funding that will make a real difference to the services being supported. These services and professionals play a vital role in supporting vulnerable children, young people and their families across Ireland. 

"I am struck by the quality of the applications received and I know that this funding will provide practical support to services focused on providing high quality prevention and early intervention services. As we know early intervention can help children and young people to develop the skills they need to live happy, healthy and successful lives. 

"It can improve the quality of children's home lives and family relationships, increase educational attainment and support good mental health.” 

Almost €20,000 in funding will go towards Cyber Safe Kids on navigating the internet safely, €18,000 for Barnardos' Safe &
Together Pilot, €20,000 for the Jigsaw Schools Hub, €17,000 for Enable Ireland's CDNT Siblings Support Leadership Project and €20,000 each for Early Childhood Ireland and DESSA. 

Twenty thousand euro has also been ringfenced for Laois Offaly CYPSC with Tullamore Rape Crisis Centre to support young people in secondary schools and youth settings to better their sexual health awareness. 

Other recipients include domestic violence advocacy services and autism support projects. 

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development with special responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, also commented on the news. 

He said, "This funding will come as very welcome news to these projects who are doing such vital work on the ground with young people in communities across Ireland. I recently visited one of these projects – Familibase in Ballyfermot- and was privileged to witness first-hand the breadth of services provided and the positive impacts that such early intervention and continuing outreach work can do to support young people and their families. 

"The funding committed will enable projects such as Familibase to further widen their services and, crucially, reach even more young people with the offer of hope and opportunities for support, growth and success." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media