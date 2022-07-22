Search

22 Jul 2022

Circular Economy Law will allow councils use CCTV to catch illegal dumpers

Circular Economy Law will allow councils use CCTV to catch illegal dumping

Reporter:

David Power

22 Jul 2022 11:44 AM

The passing of the Circular Economy Act will allow for the use CCTV to catch illegal dumpers along with a raft of recycling measures. 

The new law is understood to ease data protection issues around the use of CCTV and other technologies to catch illegal dumpers. 

Minister of State for Communications and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth welcomed the new law which he said has the potential to divert hundreds of thousands of tonnes of waste from landfill.

Minister Smyth said the new laws are the completion of several commitments secured by the Green Party in the Programme for Government relating to waste, resource use and the circular economy.

Key elements of the new law include:

Phases out single-use packaging

Incentivising the use of reusable and recyclable materials in place of disposable ones

Introduces mandatory segregation for commercial waste

Allows for CCTV to be used to catch illegal dumpers

Prohibits exploration for and extraction of coal, lignite and oil shale.

Establishes a legal requirement for government to prepare a Circular Economy

Introduces a Strategy and National Food Loss Prevention Roadmap

Diverts environmental levies into a Circular Economy Fund to be ringfenced and used for environmental measures

“Many of the provisions in this act are measures that the Green Party have been pushing for, for a long time," said Minister Smyth. 

“These measures, when taken together, will work to shift businesses, retailers, and consumers, off the current damaging and wasteful throwaway model to something more sustainable. This is simple stuff but it stands to have a huge impact.

“By cutting down on disposable items, tackling dumping, and forcing the segregation of all waste, this law has the potential to divert hundreds of thousands of tonnes of material from landfill and incineration.

“This new law will also keep the circular economy and tackling waste on the political agenda by demanding the regular updating of the Circular Economy and Food Waste strategies.

“Lastly, I want to welcome the new Circular Economy Fund, which will take the money made from environmental levies and recirculate them to environmental and anti-waste initiatives. This is really an evolution of the Environment Fund which has been providing funds to environmental NGOs and other projects for many years. I’m glad we can now help put that funding on a more secure footing.”

The Circular Economy Act was enacted and became law on Thursday following its signing by President Michael D Higgins. 

This Act underpins Ireland’s shift from a “take-make-waste” linear model – to a more sustainable pattern of production and consumption, that retains the value of resources in our economy for as long as possible. This approach will also significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

In a circular economy, waste and resource use are minimised. The use and value of products and materials is maintained for as long as possible.

When a product has reached the end of its life its parts are used again and again – to create further useful products, instead of being discarded which is an all too familiar pattern now.

The Act recently passed its final stages in the Dáil, and received broad cross-party support to introduce levies on all single-use packaging over time and where more sustainable alternatives are available.

The final version of the Act now comprises more social protections, according to Minister Smyth including measures to protect low-income households and people with disabilities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media