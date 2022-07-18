Search

18 Jul 2022

RTÉ records €2.4 million surplus despite drop in TV licence sales

Ryan Tubridy with some of the performers for the Late Late Toy Show

Reporter:

David Power

18 Jul 2022 3:50 PM

RTÉ returned a net surplus after tax of €2.4 million despite a drop in TV licence sales, the State broadcaster's annual report has revealed. 

Total revenue for TV Licence and commercial activities increased by €13.3m between 2020 and 2021 (€331.1 v €344.4)

However, TV licence sales were lower in 2021, and RTÉ’s licence fee revenue in 2021 was €0.5 million lower than 2020 (€196.61m v €196.1).

Commercial revenue increased by €13.8m to €148.3m from €134.5m, in particular due to the recovery of TV trading which benefitted in the second half of the year from a significant increase in client spending.

Operating costs increased by €10.3m compared to 2020 (€305.2 v €315.5m) as content production resumed after severe disruption in 2020 due to the pandemic

The cost of special events in 2021, including Euro 2020, Olympics and World Cup qualifiers amounted to €15.8m
As a result of this, the net surplus after tax and exceptional Items for the year was €2.4m (2020 €7.9m)

Dee Forbes, Director-General RTÉ, said: "While 2021 was different to 2020, many of the challenges remained. However, across the year and across our services, RTÉ created work of high public value in news, investigative reporting, arts and cultural experiences, live sport, original drama, entertainment and children’s programming.

"I am proud of what we achieved and that 92% of the population use one or more RTÉ services each week, making RTÉ one of the most relied upon public services in the country. I am particularly pleased that RTÉ has increased our audience share among hard-to-reach younger audiences, with growth in 25–44-year-olds accessing our programming and services over the past two years," Ms Forbes said. 

"Big events returned and made 2021 a memorable year for Irish sport. RTÉ’s role in uniting the country for national moments was to the fore as audiences tuned in to RTÉ in great numbers across television, radio, online and social media to follow our coverage of the Olympics and Paralympics, the Euros, and the GAA Hurling, Football and Camogie Finals. 

"2021 also saw the new United Rugby Championship on RTÉ as part of a new broadcasting partnership with TG4. This level of engagement, and national celebration, would not be possible without these events being made available on a free-to-air basis.

"Last year again highlighted the important role that RTÉ plays in helping to connect the Irish public with those who are in need, through a range of inspiring fundraising initiatives, not least the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal which raised over €6.6million for children's charities and was one of the more uplifting elements in a year that was so difficult for many," Ms Forbes said. 

