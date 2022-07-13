O'Gorman announces new project to amplify voices of Traveller youth

A project has been launched to support young Traveller youth to have a voice at local and national policy-making level.

The initiative - announced today (Wednesday July 13) by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY), Roderic O‘Gorman - is part of National Traveller Pride Week.

Minister O’Gorman made the announcement at an event for Comhairle na nÓg organisers.

The event brings those with responsibility for Comhairle na nÓg (local youth councils) in each local authority around the country together at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to share learning and to hear about new initiatives.

It will focus on identifying young people from the local Traveller community who are interested in participating in their local Comhairle and will provide any additional supports they require to do so meaningfully.

When launching the project, Minister O’ Gorman said, "Comhairle na nÓg is well established in Local Authorities across the country.

"In keeping with the aims of the Five Year Development Plan for Comhairle, which I launched last year, we want to broaden the reach of Comhairle, and include children and young people who need additional support to have their voices heard.”

Involve, a youth service which specialises in working with the Traveller community, hopes to increase engagement and participation.

Senior Project Worker with Involve, Kay McCabe, said, "Involve are really looking forward to this new partnership with the DCEDIY and Comhairle na nÓg.

"As a youth service that specialises in working with the Traveller community we are aware of some of the barriers that exist for Traveller Youth participation in Comhairle, such as a lack of self-confidence, cultural aspects and discrimination, but we hope through working together we can increase engagement, retention and participation.

"Having an open-door policy and treating everyone the same is not always enough to foster equality sometimes extra supports are required to create equity, we are delighted to see that the DCEDIY has made steps to provide these extra supports."

It's hoped the project will enhance awareness of Traveller youth organisations and create sustainable links between the Traveller community and Comhairle as well as other youth organisations.