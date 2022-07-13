Gardaí seek public assistance to find missing teenage girl

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding a missing 15 year old.
According to An Garda Síochána, Maggie Ward has been missing from the Castlegar area of Co Galway since Friday July 8.
She is described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height with a medium build and long brown hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a white jumper, grey trousers and white runners.
Maggie is known to frequent the Claregalway and Tuam areas.
Anyone with information of Maggie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Celebrating their win, Broderick’s Spar staff Susan Shinners, Padraig Broderick, owner, Kym Moloney, Gerry McCarthy and store manager Mikey Mackessy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.