Firearms including Uzi machine gun and silencer discovered by Gardaí

Firearms and ammunition including an Uzi machine gun have been seized by Gardaí.
According to An Garda Síochána, the seizures were made yesterday morning (Monday July 11) following an intelligence-led operation in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10.
The search - carried out by the Detective Unit attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station - led to the discovery of an Uzi machine gun, two magazines and a silencer.
Superintendent Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda Station said, "This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe."
All of the items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
