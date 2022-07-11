Over 100,000 families to receive school clothing and footwear allowance this week

Over 100,000 families across Ireland will receive a Back to School clothing and footwear allowance this week.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, made the announcement today (Monday July 11) and also confirmed an extra €100 payment will be paid into bank accounts from next week.

It provides a once-off payment to eligible families towards the cost of school clothing and footwear.

Approximately 151,000 families and 262,000 children are expected to benefit from the scheme - costing a total of €84 million - by the time it closes at the end of September.

Minister Humphreys said, "I am pleased that from today, the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will be paid to tens of thousands of families across the State.

"This scheme recognises the pressures families with school going children are under at this time of year, particularly given the Cost of Living challenges that people are facing."

Speaking about the additional €100 allowance secured, she said, "My Department has put the processes in place quickly – ensuring that this additional money will be paid from next Monday."

"I’m pleased too that as a result of changes I introduced in the Budget, the rates of payment will be increased for lone parents. These changes and increases are really important in terms of assisting families with purchasing the likes of school uniforms and other back-to-school related costs."

For 2022, the total amount being paid for each qualified child aged 4–11 years will be €260 and the rate payable for each eligible child aged 12 and over will be €385.

The payment will be made in two stages for those who receive their allowance today (July 11); the original awarded amount will be paid this week, followed by the additional €100 payment per qualifying child next week.

Any payments awarded after today will include the €100 increase for each child in a single payment awarded to the family.

Ukrainian families who have moved to Ireland due to the war will also benefit under the scheme.

Minister Humphreys urges all families to check their eligibility and apply for the scheme before September 30.

She said, "The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also be paid to families who are availing of the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukraine on the same eligibility criteria as Irish families.

"I would advise anyone seeking further information on this scheme to contact their local Intreo Centre or visit MyWelfare.ie."