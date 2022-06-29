Ireland’s food prices ranked as second most expensive in Eurozone

Food prices in Ireland have been ranked as second most expensive in the Eurozone in 2021, new figures show.

Last year, food prices in Ireland were 17% above the EU27 average, making them the second most expensive in the Eurozone, and third most expensive in the Europe Union.

Prices for the various types of foods in Ireland were all higher than the EU average, except for fish which was 3% lower.

Irish prices for milk, cheese and eggs were 25% higher than the EU average, while oils and fats were 22% higher, and breads and cereals were 20% higher.

Ireland and Malta were jointly the second most expensive countries in the EU for non-alcoholic beverages.

For alcoholic drinks, Ireland was the second most expensive country in both the Eurozone and the EU, with prices of alcohol in Ireland just over double the EU average in 2021.

For tobacco, Ireland was the most expensive of the 36 countries surveyed in 2021, with prices 145% higher than the EU27 average.

The results, published by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday, were taken from the report on Price Levels of Food, Beverages and Tobacco 2021: How Ireland Compares.

The CSO said the report provides greater insight into price level comparisons for Ireland in 2021 with other European countries and the EU in particular.

This analysis is based on statistics published by Eurostat on 21 June 2022 for 36 European countries.

