Search

22 Jun 2022

Tánaiste won't rule out further action if petrol and diesel prices spike again

Tánaiste won't rule out further action if petrol and diesel prices spike again

Reporter:

David Power

22 Jun 2022 12:47 PM

Despite no plans to intervene further on rising fuel costs ahead of the Budget Day in October, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government could not rule out any action if prices continue to soar. 

While the Government does not have any plans for interventions before the Budget, the Tánaiste said he could not “definitively rule out” any action.

However, if there were a “dramatic escalation” in fuel prices then the Government would have to intervene, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday morning.

The Tánaiste outlined that planning was continuing for the budget in the autumn. This will include immediate measures to assist the public and ensure the country did not slip back into recession, he added.

He also ruled out fuel rationing, in light of comments by MEP Mairead McGuinness who warned that energy security in Europe is "precarious". 

"The German minister said we may need to look at energy rationing - that could be a reality. It’s something we’ve tried to avoid," Ms McGuinness said on Tuesday. 

However, Minister Varadkar said contingency plans are in place to deal with fuel shortages and he did not envisage any  rationing in the country. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media