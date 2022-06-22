Tánaiste won't rule out further action if petrol and diesel prices spike again

Despite no plans to intervene further on rising fuel costs ahead of the Budget Day in October, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government could not rule out any action if prices continue to soar.

While the Government does not have any plans for interventions before the Budget, the Tánaiste said he could not “definitively rule out” any action.

However, if there were a “dramatic escalation” in fuel prices then the Government would have to intervene, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday morning.

The Tánaiste outlined that planning was continuing for the budget in the autumn. This will include immediate measures to assist the public and ensure the country did not slip back into recession, he added.

He also ruled out fuel rationing, in light of comments by MEP Mairead McGuinness who warned that energy security in Europe is "precarious".

"The German minister said we may need to look at energy rationing - that could be a reality. It’s something we’ve tried to avoid," Ms McGuinness said on Tuesday.

However, Minister Varadkar said contingency plans are in place to deal with fuel shortages and he did not envisage any rationing in the country.