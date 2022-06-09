Search

09 Jun 2022

Abolishing public in-patient charges for children will 'ease financial burden' - Donnelly

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Jun 2022 3:57 PM

A Bill to abolish public in-patient charges for children has received government approval. 

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, received approval of the General Scheme of the Health (Exemption for Children from Public In-Patient Charges) Bill 2022 today (Thursday June 9). 

The Bill proposes the abolishment of both overnight and day charges for children less than 16 years of age in all public hospitals by removing an existing statutory charge of €80 per night. 

Announcing the publication, Minister Donnelly said, "Better access, together with affordability and improved quality are my top three priorities in healthcare.

"This legislation, when enacted, will ease the financial burden of parents/guardians when bringing their child to hospital for in-patient care, helping to ensure that cost is not a significant consideration for families when children require access to in-patient treatment." 

Currently public patients, including children, are subject to the €80 per night public in-patient charge up to a maximum of 10 nights (€800) in a 12-month period. 

Legislation put forward will amend the Health Act 1970 to abolish the charges for under 16 year olds. 

Medical card holders and other certain specific people are exempt from these charges. 

Funding for the measures was provided in Budget 2022 and the Bill will now be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for priority drafting. 

