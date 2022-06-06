Search

06 Jun 2022

€2.8m package announced to support Irish fruit and vegetable growers

€2.8m package announced to support Irish fruit and vegetable growers

The Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme is now open for applications

Lili Lonergan

06 Jun 2022

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity with special responsibility for horticulture Pippa Hackett have announced the opening of the Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme.

Support is being provided to the critically important Irish horticulture sector, with an aid package of €2.8m for eligible growers.

This is a support measure which will be funded from Ireland’s allocation for exceptional adjustment aid to producers in agricultural sectors which have been impacted by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, as announced by the European Commission on 23 March.

Announcing the scheme, Minister McConalogue said:

“The horticulture sector has been experiencing significant challenges recently and that is why I am delighted to announce this support for those most impacted in the sector. We are very proud of our domestic horticultural growers and we must ensure the long-term viability of the sector.”

Minister Hackett said:

“This support scheme will help to mitigate some of these impacts as well as sustain the viability of our horticultural growers who play a key role in producing safe, nutritious and local food in an environmentally sustainable manner.”

Eligibility criteria and other details are laid out in the term and conditions of the scheme which can be found here.

To apply for this scheme please complete the application found here.

Completed application forms should be emailed to heps@agriculture.gov.ie by midnight on June 17, 2022.

Payments to eligible growers will be made by September 30, 2022.

