01 Jun 2022

Irish student breaks record previously set by Olympian Sonia O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jun 2022 10:53 AM

A UCD student has broken the Irish under 23 record for the 1500m set by Olympian Sonia O'Sullivan. 

Sarah Healy broke the U23 National 1500m yesterday evening (Tuesday May 31) with a time of 4:02:86 after an incredible performance at the World Athletics Continental Tour gold meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic. 

Healy takes three seconds off the previous record set by O'Sullivan in 1991 to come sixth in the race won by Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji. 

The 21 year old Olympian now moves to fourth on the Irish all-time list behind O'Sullivan, Ciara Mageean and Geraldine Hendricken. 

It marks the third U23 Distance Records broken by Healy in 2022. 

Watch Healy's record breaking race here

Local News

