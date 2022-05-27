Search

27 May 2022

Why to make SPF a priority ahead of sunny 20 degree weather this weekend

Why to make SPF a priority ahead of sunny 20 degree weather this weekend

27 May 2022 4:00 PM

We’re not always able to see the beauty in sunscreen, but as Met Éireann forecasts a glorious weekend of weather with temperatures to hit 20 degrees this weekend, it's important to prioritise it. 

Even though skin damage should be something we should think about all year – not just during a sweltering heatwave or when you’re on holiday – it’s easy to put your head in the sand. After all, SPF isn’t exactly the most glamorous part of your skincare routine – but it can help protect you from sun damage and signs of premature ageing. 

Abi Cleeve, MD for Ultrasun UK, wants us to make SPF part of our daily life.

“UVA rays are a year-round skin damager, penetrating clouds and glass, and impacting cumulatively beneath the skin’s surface,” she suggests. “Think UV ‘A’ for ageing.”

SPF can benefit everyone, no matter your skin tone. Here’s what to think about if you want to make sunscreen a daily habit…

Good SPF products can now multitask

Cleeve says good UV protection products now multitask, delivering a lightweight formula that can replace BB and CC creams by also giving enhanced anti-ageing, anti-pollution, skin radiance and smoothing benefits – “Alongside the crucial high SPF and UVA filter as standard.”

She adds: “Choosing a multitasking SPF can perform more than one step in your skincare routine, actually streamlining it.

“The good news is, formulas have evolved so much and the choices are far greater. Don’t be put off by old experiences of thick greasy finishes – there a plenty of light options that protect without feeling heavy on the skin.”

Choosing the right facial SPF will reward you in later years

“When choosing an SPF, make sure your sunscreen says ‘broad spectrum’ on the label, which means the product protects against UVA and UVB rays,” advises Dr Pamela Benito, Teoxane, facial aesthetics specialist.

Benito suggests SPF can decrease the risk of skin cancer, when used as directed with other sun protection measures. If you’re concerned about sun damage, see your GP for advice.

“For adequate protection, SPF should be 30 or higher for extended time spent outdoors, and reapplied every two hours,” says Benito. “Protecting your skin from the sun is the best way to prevent premature skin ageing and loss of radiance over time.”

Make SPF a priority

 

SPF is so often an afterthought, but Cleeve says it’s all about making it part of your daily life.

“Place it as a real ‘step’ in order on your shelf, so you reach for it habitually,” she recommends. 

