Search

26 May 2022

Eamon Ryan urges public to engage with consultation on Ireland's climate change plans

Eamon Ryan urges public to engage with consultation on Ireland's climate change plans

Eamon Ryan urges public to engage with consultation on Ireland's climate change plans

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

26 May 2022 1:41 PM

A public consultation to review Ireland's climate framework has been launched by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications. 

Minister Eamon Ryan announced details of the National (Climate) Adaptation Framework consultation yesterday (Wednesday May 25) and urges members of the public to "make their voices heard". 

The minister said, "Ireland must continue to ensure that we have a fit for purpose framework in place to reduce climate vulnerabilities. I welcome the review of Ireland’s National Adaptation Framework which is taking place this year. This will inform future Climate Adaptation policy. I urge members of the public, academics and other stakeholders to make their voices heard in this consultation. 

"The impacts of climate change are now an irreversible reality for every country, including Ireland. The recent IPCC report stressed that human influence on climate change, that has warmed our atmosphere, water and land, is undeniable. While the most extreme impacts can still be avoided through enhanced adaptation and mitigation efforts, human-induced emissions have crossed a threshold; some effects are irreversible and are now locked in." 

According to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, the National Adaptation Framework (NAF) sets out Ireland’s strategy to develop a "climate resilient Ireland". 

Due for renewal at the end of 2022, it will inform adaptation action - including significant capital investment in food adaptation measures - across Ireland as climate change becomes more and more of an issue. 

The NAF aims to build the capacity of Ireland’s social, economic and environmental systems to cope with climate change, systems which must be equipped to respond or reorganise in ways that maintain their function, identity and structure, while also developing a capacity to adapt, learn and transform. 

Members of the public, stakeholders and interested parties can make submissions by emailing NationalAdaptationFramework@decc.gov.ie or by posting submissions to Public Consultation on the Review of the National Adaptation Framework, Aarhus, Climate Adaptation and Citizen Engagement Division, Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, 31 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2, D02 X285. 

The closing time and date for submissions is 5.30pm on Wednesday July 20. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media