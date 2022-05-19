Search

19 May 2022

Witness comes forward to help Gardai with Lisa Thompson murder investigation

Witness comes forward to help Gardai with Lisa Thompson murder investigation

Reporter:

Reporter

19 May 2022 10:41 AM

A male witness has come forward and is assisting gardai in relation to the death of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson, who was found dead in her north Dublin home last week.

Ms Thompson’s body was found at her home in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10.

On Tuesday, gardai issued an appeal for a male who handed in a document in the name of Ms Thompson to Finglas Garda station at around 7.10am on May 12.

On Wednesday evening, gardai said that a male witness contacted the investigation team and is currently assisting with An Garda Siochana’s murder investigation.

Gardai continue to appeal for other witnesses, particularly anyone with information on the movements of Ms Thompson between May 7 and 10.

Superintendent Darren McCarthy said Ms Thompson was the victim of a “serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries”.

Gardai believe her death occurred some time before her body was discovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media