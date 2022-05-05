Search

05 May 2022

Survey reveals potential risk of illness from uncooked non-ready-to-eat fruit and veg

Survey reveals potential risk of illness from uncooked non-ready to eat fruit and veg

Photo: Pixabay

Reporter:

David Power

05 May 2022 12:55 PM

The potential health risk from non-ready-to-eat frozen vegetables, fruits or herbs without prior cooking has been stressed after the presence of E. coli and Salmonella was found in a small percentage of samples. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and safefood today released findings from a comprehensive study which shows a potential low-level risk of illness for consumers who eat non-ready-to-eat frozen vegetables, fruits or herbs without prior cooking.

Non-ready-to-eat foods are required by the manufacturer to be fully cooked prior to eating by following the cooking instructions labelled on the packaging.

The microbiological study analysed almost 1,000 samples of frozen vegetables, fruits and herbs for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,Salmonella, Listeria spp. and E. coli. Listeria monocytogenes was found in 27 of the samples tested (3%), the majority of which were non-ready-to-eat frozen vegetables (21 samples).

The FSAI and safefood stress that whilst the figures were low for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes – it is a potential health risk for people who may eat these non-ready-to-eat frozen foods uncooked frequently, and/or if consumer preparation and handling practices allow Listeria monocytogenes, if present, to grow to levels high enough to cause listeriosis.

The consumer research part of the study surveyed 815 people across the island of Ireland and found that 80% said they regularly eat frozen vegetables, 40% eat frozen fruits, and 13% eat frozen herbs. While most (68%) said they would cook the product before eating, others (32%) said they regularly eat one or more types of frozen vegetables, fruits or herbs without cooking them.

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and mixed berries were the frozen fruits most likely to be eaten uncooked in a dessert or in a smoothie. A smaller number of consumers said they would regularly eat uncooked non-ready-to-eat frozen vegetables such as sweetcorn, carrots, peas, peppers, and spinach in a salad or as a garnish.

The FSAI and safefood advise that all non-ready-to-eat frozen vegetables, fruits and herbs should be cooked prior to eating and in accordance with the cooking instructions on the label.

If these products are eaten uncooked by people who are immunocompromised, pregnant, the elderly or young children, there is risk of serious illness. Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Commenting at the release of the study, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, emphasised the importance of correct labelling and that caterers and food service businesses must ensure they are following the manufacturers’ instructions when they are preparing food for their customers.

“It is vital that food manufacturers follow best practice guidelines and ensure frozen products that are not ready-to-eat are clearly labelled as such, with clear cooking instructions. They also need to ensure there are no serving suggestions presented on the packaging which could suggest that the products can be eaten thawed without prior cooking - whether they be frozen vegetables, fruit or herbs. Caterers and food service businesses must check the food labels and cook the frozen products, if instructed, so as to ensure that the food they are serving to their customers is safe to eat,” Dr Byrne said.

Dr Gary A Kearney, interim Chief Executive safefood said: "We know from social media that there's a growing trend for people to eat frozen fruit and vegetables raw in things like smoothies and salads. While the risk of contracting a Listeria infection is low, it's still a risk you can avoid by reading the manufacturer’s instructions and cooking these frozen foods before you eat them.

"Those most at risk from a Listeria infection include young children, pregnant women and people with an underlying medical condition or weakened immunity, If the product says, 'cook before eating', we would remind people to always follow that advice."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media