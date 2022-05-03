Man in his 40s dies of serious injuries following lunchtime assault

A man in his 40s has died after sustaining serious injuries during an assault today (May 3).

He was taken to St Luke's General Hospital following the incident - which occurred on Hebron Road in Co Kilkenny at approximately 12.45pm - where he later passed away.

Gardai arrested a man in his late 20s at the scene.

He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them, particularly anyone who was on Hebron Road between 12.30pm and 1pm this afternoon.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

People with information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.