Three fatal collisions occurred within one day over Bank Holiday weekend

Three fatal road traffic collisions occurred on Irish roads yesterday (May 2).

According to reports from An Garda Síochána, the separate incidents all took place within twenty hours of eachother in Co Donegal, Co Meath and Co Westmeath.

The collisions come following a warning issued by Gardai urging caution during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

RSA statistics show 50 fatalities following 49 fatal collisions have been recorded so far this year, not including the incidents on May 2.

The first of the three occurred when a car collided with a wall in Trim, Co Meath at approximately 1.55am.

The driver - a male aged in his 40s - was reportedly taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin where he later passed away from serious injuries.

The second incident involved a collision between a lorry and a car on the N4 Near Ballinlack in Co Westmeath

Mullingar Gardai and emergency services were alerted and attended the incident shortly after 5pm.

The driver of the car - a man aged in his 70s - was pronounced dead at the scene, while its passenger - a woman also in her 70s - was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

Her condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the lorry - aged in his 40s - was taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The final collision occurred in Meenaward near Buncrana in Co Donegal at approximately 10.50pm yesterday evening.

It involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh, with one driver in his 40s pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment, with one passenger - a female aged in her 30s - reported to be in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the three collisions - particularly those in the vicinity with dash-cam footage - is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.