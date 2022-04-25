Search

26 Apr 2022

Level of sleep deprivation for working parents revealed

Reporter:

David Power

25 Apr 2022 3:29 PM

Nine out of ten adults surveyed have said sleep deprivation has a negative impact on their work, with parents of young children particularly affected.

In advance of Ibec National Workplace Wellbeing Day this Friday, sleep consultants Babogue has released results of their sleep deprivation in the workplace survey.

Conducted during Q1 of 2022, the study examined parental sleep deprivation and its effect on employee performance.

Over 1600 participants took part in the survey and a third of those surveyed were actively working in full time employment. 

Over half of those in full time employment were working remote, however, that majority may be even more slight than one might assume in the current climate with 45% of full-time workers citing their place of business as their primary place of work.

A staggering 85% of people surveyed say the main cause of their sleep deprivation is because they are woken by a child or baby at night.

The popular child sleep consultant promoted participation in the survey through Babogue’s social media channels, so it is not surprising that the stats are high. 

Babogue’s audience is predominantly made up of parents of young children looking for sleep advice and solutions. 

However, Babougue says the findings cannot be ignored as this cohort of parents to young children play an active role in the overall employment landscape nationwide.

Nine out of ten parents surveyed (89%) acknowledged sleep deprivation has had a negative impact on their work, with many admitting they had made mistakes at work, forgotten important meetings, arrived late and even needed to take days off to recuperate. 

Access to health and wellness supports within the workplace were available to almost half of the workers surveyed (47%) however, sleep deprivation was not an area of support offered in most instances and an appetite for its inclusion confirmed by 66% of the total survey sample.

Erica Hargaden, CEO and co-founder of Babogue, and creator of The Sleep Series is a multiple award-winning female entrepreneur who helps parents overcome their children’s sleep challenges.

Having initially established a successful private practice in County Kildare in 2017, she wanted to help more families than private consultations would allow. In 2019 she created an affordable & accessible solution in her online sleep programme, The Sleep Series.

"National Wellbeing in the Workplace Day by Ibec is a really important calendar highlight for businesses and HR professionals nationwide," Erica said. 

"It is an anchor to rebalance and refocus on supports that will benefit employees' social, mental and physical wellbeing. Our research clearly highlights to the business community, particularly those with parents of young children on their books, the impact that parental sleep deprivation can have on their employees and business," Erica said. 

