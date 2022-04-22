Search

22 Apr 2022

Second booster vaccine available to over 65s

Second booster vaccine available to over 65s and those with weaker immune systems

Reporter:

David Power

22 Apr 2022 1:04 PM

Those aged over 65 years and over and people over 12 with weaker immune systems will be able to receive a second Covid-19 booster vaccine from today.

According to the HSE, a second booster vaccine is now recommended for some people who are at higher risk from serious COVID-19 illness.

It also follows guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC). 

The HSE says you can get your second booster 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster. You can check the date of your first booster on your digital COVID cert.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, the HSE says you must wait at least 4 months after you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

Appointments can be booked online to receive the booster at HSE vaccination centres. Participating GPs and Pharmacies will begin giving second boosters in the coming weeks. 

Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer said: “We are now offering a second booster vaccine to those aged 65 years and over and those who are immunocompromised, and I am urging everyone in these groups to get this second booster dose.

“People being recommended this second booster are those most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. It is important you get your second booster to help maintain your protection from becoming seriously ill or needing hospital treatment if you catch the virus," he said. 

