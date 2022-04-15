Young people set to debate climate change at Leinster House

Young people are soon set to enter Leinster House for a series of debates on climate action.

The debates have been organised in response to a call from former president Mary Robinson so ensure the discussion and action on climate change is a constant everyday issue.

Former President Robinson has called on Senators across the country to take a stand and a lead role in highlighting the importance of climate action and climate justice when she spoke at an event to mark the Seanad centenary last year saying that climate had become a subject for specialists but was an important issue for everyone.

Brian Leddin, Chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Climate Action and Green Party TD said it is important to hear the views of young people on this most pressing of issues.

"The reason we want to talk to young people and to hear from them is because they are the ones who will be most affected by climate change and it is this generation that will be tasked with solving it."