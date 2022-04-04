Search

04 Apr 2022

Over 6,000 cases of Covid-19 recorded across Ireland today - HPSC

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Apr 2022 7:00 PM

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today (Monday April 4) been notified of over 6,000 positive antigen and PCR tests. 

It's a slightly lower figure than yesterday (Sunday April 3), when 3,354 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal and 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded. 

It continues a slow decrease in the number of cases, with 3,750 PCR-confirmed positives on Saturday April 2 with 2,863 registrations of positive antigen results. 

Almost 1,500 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised as of 8am this morning, 59 of whom are in ICU. 

According to the HPSC, the positivity rate over the last week is 34.5% with over 90,000 tests completed. 

The HPSC was also notified of 13 additional deaths today, marking a total of 6,799 deaths across Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic. 

