ALERT: Popular Irish discount shop recalls thousands of dolls due to chemical fears

A popular Irish discount shop has recalled tens of thousands of dolls due to a potentially serious health risk to young children.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is alerting customers to the recall notice of the 'Bella City Chic Doll' issued voluntarily by Dealz.

According to the CCPC, unacceptable levels of the chemical DEPH (Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate) were found in the product after a safety inspection and testing was carried out by its counterpart in Poland.

Eighteen thousand five hundred affected dolls were sold to Dealz consumers at a price of €2.50 each.

The recalled doll has blonde hair, plastic earrings, a necklace and silver bracelets, as well as a distinctive pink dress with black polka dots and a black shoulder strap.

Affected reference codes to look out for include Dealz product code 452987, batch number 2007, and barcode 5054110024185.

If the product packaging was discarded and you are concerned you may have purchased one of the recalled units, you should stop using the product immediately and contact a local Dealz store for further guidance.