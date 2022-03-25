Another increase announced for electricity and gas customers

Search

25 Mar 2022

Energia announces increased charges for electricity and gas customers

Reporter:

David Power

25 Mar 2022 4:39 PM

Energia has announced that it is to increase prices charged to its customers for gas and electricity customers who will see their average bills go up by 15%.

In a statement released on Friday, the company outlined the increases "are the result of a sustained period of elevated global energy market prices."

This will result in an increase of €4.75 a week for the average electricity customer and €3.45 for the average gas customer, according to Energia.

The price increases will take effect from 25 April.

Energia's Director Republic of Ireland Customer Solutions, Andy Meagher, said the company had done its best to absorb the increases in wholesale and commodity costs but these price changes are unavoidable.

This is the latest announcement of an energy price increase by an energy company in Ireland. 

Last week Bord Gail announced that it was "regrettably" increasing the average electricity bill by 27% and the average gas bill by 39%.

With high global wholesale energy costs and market volatility expected to continue for some time, Bord Gáis Energy  confirmed that its winter price pledge, which protected customers over the colder winter period, was ending.

The changes are due to take effect from 15 April 2022.

Local News

