24 Mar 2022

Fewer than 40% of people in Ireland trust political parties - CSO

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

24 Mar 2022 3:45 PM

Fewer than 40% of of people in Ireland trust political parties, according to the most recent results of a Trust Survey from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

Trust was measured on a 0-10 point scale, where zero suggested no trust at all and ten indicated complete trust. 

According to the CSO, the average score of respondents was just 3.8 when it came to trust in political parties, making it the lowest average score measured overall. 

One in four (or 24%) of respondents believed it would be 'very unlikely' that a politician would refuse the prospect of a well-paid job in the private sector in exchange for a political favour. 

Respondents who voted in the last general election for a party currently in government had higher average scores for all trust indicators when compared with respondents who voted for a party in opposition .

That's according to the CSO, which found their average scores (when compared with respondents who voted for an opposition party) were 5.9 compared with 3.7 for trust in the national government, 5.5 compared with 4.0 for trust in their local authority, 4.3 compared with 2.9 for trust in political parties, 7.2 compared with 6.0 for trust in the Gardaí and 6.9 compared with 5.9 for trust in the courts and legal system. 

Overall, 51% of respondents trust the national government, while 45% trust their local authority, and one in four (25%) trust political parties. 

However, 39% declared they were 'not at all confident' that Ireland will succeed in reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next ten years. 

Trust scores of respondents were highest in regards to most people and Gardai, with both achieving 6.7 on the scale. 

Overall, 96% of respondents would expect the return of a lost wallet containing €100 and their details if it was found by a neighbour, with 90% expecting its return if found by a Garda and 36% if found by a stranger. 

The average satisfaction scores on the point scale were 4.0 for the health system and 6.3 for satisfaction with the education system. 

