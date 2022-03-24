Search

24 Mar 2022

WATCH: charging electric bicycle bursts into flames inside house

WATCH: the shocking moment a charging electric bicycle bursts into flames inside house

Reporter:

David Power

24 Mar 2022 12:31 PM

The dangers of electric bicycles and e-scooters has been highlighted again by the fire service with dramatic footage showing how quickly they can burst into flames. 

The dangers of charging electric bicycles and scooters are well known, Dublin Fire Brigade said.

While incidents can be rare, the fire service points out that such fires do happen.

When an e-scooter catches fire, batteries on fire will experience a ‘Thermal Runaway’, the fire service explained. It says hundreds of litres per minute of water are then needed to control it.

The advice to householders is to get out of the area as soon as possible. 

The fire service advised people to buy from reputable retailers

Dublin City Council recently published a guide on buying such items. 


If you choose to buy online from an auction site or company which is unfamiliar to you, you may be compromising your consumer rights and warranty.

You may also be risking your safety. The product may not reach the safety standards that you expect, their advice states.


The council urges people to make sure the e-scooter, e-bicycle or hoverboard has a genuine CE mark, but do not rely on this solely.

Information on identifying genuine or counterfeit CE marks can be found on the website of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission www.ccpc.ie/consumers/product-safety/product-safety/#CEMark

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media