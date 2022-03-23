Search

23 Mar 2022

Almost 40,000 positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland in one week - HPSC

23 Mar 2022 6:37 PM

Over 7,000 new PCR-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). 

According to the HPSC, 1,395 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals across Ireland, 55 of whom are in ICU. 

It comes as 39,504 cases of the virus were confirmed in Ireland over the last seven days, with 76,464 over the last two weeks. 

Yesterday, provisional data from the HPSC showed 14,060 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. 

Over a fifth of the Irish population have tested positive for Covid-19 with a total case load of 1,404,929 since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Overall, 6,685 people in Ireland have died with Covid-19, 45 of whom died in the last 14 days at an average age of 82. 

