Michael Healy-Rae rules out apologising for 'airy fairies' comment to Varadkar

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has ruled out apologising for the "airy fairies" comment he used when speaking to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dail on Tuesday.

The Tánaiste has hinted that Healy-Rae's comment was possibly homophobic but the Independent TD has told Kerry Radio that he won't apologise as he "meant nothing by it."

Deputy Healy-Rae was questioning the Fine Gael leader about the Shannon liquefied natural gas LNG project before getting into a debate on fuel and carbon taxes when the tetchy exchanges took place.

While differing in opinion on policy issues, the Kerry TD said: "Like I say, off with you with the airy fairies and see how far it will get you. But you can be sure of one thing, it is not a nice thing to look down your nose at me and say what you said to me a while ago. Not nice."

Varadkar replied: "And it is not nice what you said to me either, Deputy, just there, quite frankly. Reflect on it and think about it. Just think about what you said," when Healy-Rae made the comment during Leader's Questions."

He added: "Reflect on it, think about it and come back here tomorrow or the next day and take it back, if you want to. The Deputy would rather come in here and make personalised digs about people in government than make hard decisions that might cost him a few votes in Kerry."

Michael Healy-Rae appeared on Joe Duffy's Liveline show to deny once again that it was a homophobic remark and to point out that he has used the phrase in the Dail before in various contexts.