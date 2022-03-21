'Dangerously defective' bike with engine attached seized by Gardai
A modified bike described by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) as "dangerously defective" has been seized by Gardai.
The Bandon Roads Policing Unit discovered the bike - with an engine attached to it - while on mobile patrol in West Cork today (Monday March 21).
It was seized and an RSA officer confirmed that it was dangerously defective.
Proceedings are to follow.
