Highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in over a year but ICU figures remain low

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has reached its highest figure in over a year, latest numbers show.

Figures released on March 16 show that there were 1,081 people in hospital with Covid-19.

This is the largest number of patients requiring hospital treatment since February 9, 2021, when there were 1,104 Covid-19 patients in hospital.

However, despite the high rate of people requiring hospital treatment, the number of patients requiring intensive care treatment has remained steady.

Today's figure shows that there are 44 people requiring intensive care treatment in hospital.

That figure is only marginally up on recent days.

ICU figures had reached a low of 37 on March 11 last.

Officials have described the situation in the healthcare system as “extremely challenging”.

Ahead of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, the HSE has asked people to consider other options before attending emergency departments.

The HSE said March 17 was usually a "very busy day" for medical staff.

Chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said: "Anyone who suspects they may be facing an emergency situation should of course come to the emergency department and they will be seen and treated.

"However, we would ask those who may be in a non-urgent situation to help our staff through a challenging time by looking at other healthcare options where possible.”