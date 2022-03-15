Search

15 Mar 2022

'It's time to act' - List of Irish companies continuing trade with Russia sent to Foreign Affairs Dept

'It's time to act' - List of Irish companies continuing trade with Russia sent to Foreign Affairs Dept

The Dáil was previously told that 118 billion euro was funnelled through Dublin to Russia between 2005 and 2017

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Mar 2022 5:09 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A list of Irish companies which are claimed to have continued trade with Russian has been sent to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, said she has asked the department to urge the companies to cut their trade and economic relationships with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ms Gerasko appeared before the Joint Committee on European Union Affairs  as concerns have been raised about Russian money moving through Ireland’s finance centre.

The Dáil was previously told that 118 billion euro was funnelled through Dublin to Russia between 2005 and 2017.

Ms Gerasko, who appeared before the committee to speak about Ukraine’s application for European Union membership, said:

“We have a list of companies affiliated with Ireland and we have passed the list of companies to DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) for its consideration in order to cut trade and economic relations.

“There are some companies here which continues to have trade and economic relationship with Russia.”

Labour’s Brendan Howlin said the committee will ask the department for a copy of the list.

On Tuesday, Ms Gerasko also called on the committee to urge their colleagues in Nato member states to push for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

She said it would protect Ukrainians from Russian shelling and protect infrastructure and nuclear power plants.


Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko at a protest in Dublin against the war in Ukraine 

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond and Senator Regina Doherty said it is “inevitable” that a decision to implement a no-fly zone will be taken.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the European Union to support its application and allow immediate EU membership.

Ms Gerasko said their bid to meet the Copenhagen criteria, a set of rules that define whether a country is eligible to join the EU, has been “successful”.

“It is hard to discuss this issue now when part of our country is destroyed,” she added.

“The infrastructure and homes are being destroyed, but not the reforms (of Ukraine).

“I would say that our reforms were pretty successful before three weeks ago.

“We have to do a lot and to continue anti-corruption reforms.

“It was one of main problems in Ukraine, that’s true, but believe me this war changed the nation, changed our politicians and everything in our country.

“We are united now more than ever. Many politicians have fled the country who were involved in the corruption.

“This war has made some kind of clearance.”

Speaking about how the Irish people can help Ukrainians, Ms Gerasko said her country needs more ambulances and medicines for wounded civilians and military.

She also urged the Irish Government to expel Russia diplomats from Ireland and to close its sea ports.

“We haven’t time to wait. That is the main message. Each and every day and every hour it means dozens of human lives of civilians and militaries,” she added.

“It’s extremely important that the EU member states have to make and to take a decision more rapidly.

“It’s time to act, it’s not time to talk.

“We are paying a huge price for our freedom, but not only for our freedom, but for security in the European Union.

“I am sure that now only democratic countries have to be strong and take a firm stance and to act very rapidly.

“We have a war that is even worse than Second World War.”

Ms Gerasko said she has asked for Mr Zelensky to speak to the Oireachtas and was awaiting his reply.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media