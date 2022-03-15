Large number of workers plan to change jobs despite possible pay rises

Almost three quarters of employees plan to change their jobs this year, despite potential pay rises from their employers.

Over half of employers claim that pay rises are on the cards for their staff in 2022.

A new survey by Excel Recruitment found a further third of bosses say they were uncertain as to whether they would be increasing workers' pay.

In spite of potential salary increases, 74 per cent of employees say they could be on the look out for a new job in 2022.

"While 65% of employers indicated pay rises are in play, income is no longer people’s only priority when it comes to their careers," Excel Recruitment CEO Barry Whelan said.

"Training & development opportunities, flexible working conditions, company culture and tangible benefits such as pension schemes, healthcare insurance and career progression are becoming just as important, along with, of course, agile working conditions," he said.

The research noted that salaries are increasing across the board, especially as certain sectors feel the shortage of a supply of talent.

56% of participating companies said they plan on hiring more workers in 2022.

Just 26pc of workers say they don’t plan to change jobs this year, while 36pc are uncertain.

Flexibility is almost as important as pay for workers choosing a new role, the survey found while location, progression and benefits also matter.