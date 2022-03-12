Search

12 Mar 2022

WATCH: Twitter lights up as Toy Show favourite Adam King receives award

Justin Kelly

12 Mar 2022 11:41 AM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Twitter has lit up with congratulations for RTE Late Late Toy Show Star received an award from Cork Civic Life. Adam received a Pride of Cork award in front of a star-studded crowd.

Adam, who shot to fame on the 2020 RTE Late Late Show has brittle bone condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare, life-long genetic condition of bone and connective tissue.

He told Ryan Tubridy on the show in 2020 that he couldn't be an astronaut because of his condition and stole the hearts of the nation with his upbeat attitude and warmth. His 'virtual hug' gesture to Ryan went viral and even spawned a number of initiatives between Adam and An Post.

Adam received a standing ovation as he received his Pride of Cork award on Friday night.

Twitter users rushed to congratulate him and he was even trending on Saturday morning.

