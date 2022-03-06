Pedestrians injured in serious road traffic accident

A man and a woman in their fifties were brought to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a car over the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Drumfinn Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 yesterday evening at approximately 8.40pm.

Two vehicles collided at the junction of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue. As a result of this collision, one vehicle lost control and collided with two pedestrians who were walking on the footpath.

The two pedestrians were seriously injured during the collision. They were taken to St James’s Hospital where they continue to receive treatment for their injuries.

A garda spokesperson said they are appealing "to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them".

"Any person who was on Drumfinn Road on the evening of Saturday 5th March 2022 between 8.15pm and 8.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

"Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.