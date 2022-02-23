Full scale of Covid-19 deaths and impact of pandemic revealed by CSO

There have been more than 6,200 Covid-19 related deaths over the last two years, analysis from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has found.

The figures have been compiled, based on mortality data reported to the Department of Health.

More than 1,000 of those deaths occurred in the first four weeks of 2021.

The CSO notes that Covid-19 affected every aspect of life in Ireland and the ripple effect of the virus is still being felt and measured two years on.

In response, the CSO has compiled a snapshot to give an overview of the impact of the virus on the country from the date of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland on 29 February 2020 to date, based on statistics published by the CSO with a particular focus on those published in the last six months.

Employment increased by 229,100 or 10.1% to 2,506,000 persons in the year to Q4 2021, exceeding 2.5 million persons for the first time since the series began in 1998

Household saving from January 2020 until the end of September 2021 was €54bn compared to €20.8bn for the equivalent pre pandemic period.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased by 14.4% nationally in the 12 months to December 2021 and the median price of a dwelling purchased in the same period was €280,000.

Some 88% of people who can work remotely would like to do so when all pandemic restrictions are removed.

Almost three-quarters of those who work remotely felt they had more time on their hands, because of remote work, to do things they never got the chance to do before the pandemic

"The need for timely, relevant data has been particularly acute in the midst of the pandemic. The CSO responded to the pandemic by continuing to produce key statistical publications, adjusting traditional formats such as our Monthly Unemployment and Live Register publications to meet European and national requirements while still making sense of the figures from an Irish perspective," the CSO says.

New data sources included using the website RIP.ie to map deaths in as close to real time as possible and the introduction of online CSO Pulse Surveys to gauge people’s opinions on societal issues.

"In an era of misinformation, the CSO will continue to provide independently produced trustworthy data so everyone can make informed decisions," it added.

"The impact of the pandemic on our society will be felt for years to come," the CSO said.

"Our COVID-19 Deaths and Cases Bulletin last published in December 2021 noted that 90% of deaths occurred among those aged 65 or older. This age group also accounted for 50% of all those hospitalised from March 2020 to the week ending 10 December 2021. Males accounted for 52% of those hospitalised and 63% of admissions to ICU since the start of the pandemic".