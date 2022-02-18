Gardai concerned for wellbeing of 14 year old girl missing for 4 days
Gardai are concerned for the wellbeing of a fourteen year old girl missing for the past four days.
Public assistance is being sought in tracing the whereabouts of Nikita Twomey, who has been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since February 14 2022.
According to Gardai, Nikita was last seen on Monday night at approximately 10pm when she left Clondalkin and took a bus into Dublin City Centre.
She is known to frequent Cork Street/Liberites area of Dublin City Centre.
Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height, red shoulder length hair, green eyes and has a slim build.
When last seen she was wearing a black coloured Northface Jacket, black leggings, black runners and a black beanie hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
