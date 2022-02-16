Young people in Ireland invited to take part in European project to relieve eco-anxieties

Young people across Ireland are invited to be a part of a European-wide project that will relieve eco-anxiety and support the future of youth climate action and well-being.

ECO-UNESCO, Ireland’s leading environmental education and youth organisation is partnering with five world class organisations to develop an international Youth Action for Nature and Well-Being framework.

The Youth Action For Nature and Well-Being project will give young people the opportunity to take part in international events across Europe where they will participate in, and create new ways young people can get involved in climate action, reduce the fear of climate change and experience the positive benefits of the natural environment.

The project is a partnership led by ECO-UNESCO Ireland with Gaia Education Scotland, Youth 4 Smile Latvia, Resilience Earth Catalonia Spain, Ecowellness Consulting Ireland and OZ VIPA SK Slovakia, that is designed to test best practices in learning and creating environmental projects.

Elaine Nevin, National Director of ECO-UNESCO said:

“In a recent survey by ECO-UNESCO, 60% of young people feel anxious about climate change with 52% wanting more opportunities to be involved in climate action projects. This is clearly a concern amongst young people and the Youth Action for Nature and Well-Being project will help relieve these eco-anxieties while enhancing their leadership skills and competence to take action for sustainable development.”

“As set out by the European Union, 2022 is the year of the Youth and it is now more important than ever that we focus on the interests of young people and encourage them to re-engage in society post-pandemic.

“The Youth Action for Nature and Well-Being project will support young people to improve their well-being and mental health, develop an appreciation of nature while also developing life-long skills in the context of climate action and environmental projects. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet new people, learn from peers and experience an international programme.”

This project will focus on people aged 16 - 25 years of age from across Ireland, Latvia, Spain, Scotland and Slovakia. ECO-UNESCO hopes that the strategy developed from this programme will be implemented by educators, youth workers and by young people themselves across Europe by the end of 2023.

For more information on how to get involved, please go to Ecounesco.ie