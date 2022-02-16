Supreme Court gives go-ahead to €140 million Glanbia cheese factory

A €140 million cheese factory proposed for Belview in South Kilkenny can now be built - following a decision by the Supreme Court, published this morning.

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal against the development by An Taisce, the National Trust for Ireland, and upheld the High Court's decision to uphold An Bord Pleanála’s permission for the factory at Belview.

The decision has been welcomed by Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan TD, who lives just minutes from the proposed development site.

In January the appeal by An Taisce was heard, with judgement reserved until today.

The Supreme Court has decided to uphold An Bord Pleanala’s ruling to grant planning for Glanbia Ireland and Royal A-ware’s continental cheese plant at Belview on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.

Over the two-day hearing, counsel for An Taisce argued that the 'significant indirect effects' of producing the amount of milk needed for the plant, and the effects on the environment from this agricultural activity, should have been taken into account when considering the planning application.

The planning permission should be quashed, is An Taisce's position.

Counsel for An Bord Pleanala said they were not required to assess the potential environmental effects of activities that are not within the scope of the development itself.

Legal argument in favour of the plant's planning permission was also made by the Attorney General and counsel for Kilkenny Cheese Ltd (the developer).