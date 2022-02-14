Gardai ask public to help track 13 year old boy reported missing
Gardai are seeking public assistance to track the whereabouts of a 13 year old boy missing from the Carlow area since yesterday (Sunday February 13).
William O'Leary is described as being 5'5" with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue denim jeans and a black North Face jacket. d
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Carlow Gardai on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
