Suspects in connection with Wicklow fatal assault released without charge

Investigations are ongoing
The man and a woman who were arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a man at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow on Thursday February 10 have been released without charge.
Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm and found a male, aged in his 30s, deceased inside the property with fatal injuries. His body remains at the scene.
A man (aged in his 30s) and a woman (aged in her 20s) were arrested at the scene.
Both persons have now been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí in Baltinglass are continuing to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
