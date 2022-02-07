'It is for our artists that Ireland is best known' - €600k will promote 80 projects abroad

Over €600,000 in funding will help promote eighty Irish arts projects globally this year.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, announced news of the funding today (Monday February 7), to aid projects presenting Irish film, literature, architecture, music and theatre to the world.

Minister Martin said, "During 2022, Culture Ireland will continue to support Irish artists to present their work internationally and I am delighted that this funding will ensure that our artists can again reach audiences in person. It is for our artists that Ireland is best known and the period around St. Patricks Day offers a unique platform for Irish artists to reach audiences worldwide."

Culture Ireland aims to present a diverse array of Irish talent to increase awareness and appreciation of Ireland's reputation for creativity.

An extra €100,000 in funding has been ringfenced for SEODA 2022, a special online curated festival which is due to take place over the St Patrick's Day period.

It's hoped SEODA 2022 will build on last year's success and reach audiences Irish artists may not usually reach in person.

The Irish Architecture Foundation will present 'There is a forest in my backyard, but my house is built from trees grown far away' at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale in Estonia. Currently exhibiting in Solstice Arts Centre in Navan, the exhibition will be presented in Tallinn for a 7 week period in September and October this year.

Funding will also enable Irish artists to travel abroad to Britain, Europe and the US during this same period to present work at Irish film festivals in Toronto and Chicago,

This includes Sharon Shannon, who is set to perform in Britain, as well as contemporary Irish musicians such as Shane Hennessy, Téada and Screaming Orphans.

A dance show called 'Yes and Yes' will showcase in Washington DC and Philadelphia in September, with Manchán Magan undertaking a US tour from March to May with his acclaimed show 'Arán agus Im'.

Other projects include a dance feature called 'Birdboy', which will be presented at Imaginate, Edinburgh's International Children's Festival; and Teac Damsa, which will present their award-winning show MÁM at the International May Festival in Wiesbaden in Germany.