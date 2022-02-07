Hospital and ICU numbers for Covid-19 patients on the rise again

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital and receiving care in ICU has seen a small increase, according to latest figures.
There are 643 Covid-19 patients in hospital today, Monday, an increase on the previous day's total of 615.
The hospital numbers have begun to creep back up slightly, since it hit a yearly low of 581 just two days ago, on Saturday February 5.
However, patient numbers generally show an increase on each Monday after the weekend, and recorded the highest weekly figure for the past number of weeks.
ICU numbers are also on the increase with 76 patients requiring ICU care.
The number of patients requiring ICU treatment was at its lowest on February 5 also, when just 63 patients required intensive care treatment.
