18-month-old child dies after being struck by car in Cork driveway
A toddler has died after being struck by a car in Co Cork.
The 18-month-old child was struck by a car on the driveway of a house near Skibbereen.
Gardai believed the incident occurred just after 5pm.
It is understood that gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.
The child sustained serious injuries and was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The local coroner has been informed.
Minister Simon Harris, Head Girl Ciara Grimes, Deputy Head Girl Kayleigh Downey ands Principal Brid Herbert
Vicky Phelan , who appeared on the Late Late Show before Christmas will received the Freedom of Limerick next week
Looking for lights: Local residents, Susan Higgins, Noel Stewart, Karen Quinn and Kathleen Lawlor with Cllr Catherine Slattery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.