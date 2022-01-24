RECALL ALERT: CBD oils removed from shops due to presence of unauthorised novel food

Search

24 Jan 2022

Mary McFadden

24 Jan 2022 1:37 PM

A brand of CBD oils has been removed from shops following the issuing of a recall notice.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the Hugold products are being recalled due to the presence of an unauthorised novel food. 

They are also reportedly unregistered and the products were processed in an establishment where the activity was not notified to the competent authority. 

Concentrated CBD is classed as an unauthorised novel food and should not be on the EU market as per Article 6.2 of Regulation EU 2015. 

The recall notice applies to all batches of the brand's 15ml and 30ml products, including Hugold 4% CBD oil, Immuno CBD oil, Femmi CBD oil, Sacred oil and White Feather Sacred oil. 

Consumers are advised not to consume the products as their safety has not been assessed, and basic food safety, hygiene and traceability procedures are not in place. 

All batches of the products have been recalled. 

