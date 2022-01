Comedian and actor Bob Saget dies aged 65

US comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, police said.

Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called following reports of an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget was identified and pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said no signs foul play were found.

Saget had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

British comedian and and Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas paid tribute to Saget as a “magnificently naughty comedian.”

In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget's sudden passing. He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly. He will be greatly missed. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) January 10, 2022

Celebrities have expressed their shock and sadness over his sudden death.

US TV host and actor Whoopi Goldberg wrote: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy.

“My condolences to his daughters & other family.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said that “America’s Dad” Bob Saget, had been a “regular presence” in his household.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget,” he said.

“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.

“Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls”.

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022

Actor John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget on the sitcom Full House, also took to Twitter to express his grief.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”