Updated Covid Certificates set to be issued this week, says Minister for Health

Minister Stephen Donnelly said the new Digital Covid Certificates will be issued to people this week to reflect the booster vaccine
The Minister for Health has said new Digital Covid Certificates will be issued to people this week to reflect the booster vaccines.
Stephen Donnelly took to Twitter to say that the European Union is applying a maximum of 9 months validity to vertificates "based on a completed primary vaccination course".
Digital COVID Certs will be updated soon to reflect your additional vaccine.— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 5, 2022
The EU is applying a maximum 9 mth validity to certs based on a completed primary vaccination course.
You can also request a DCC of Recovery if you've recovered in the last 6months via online portal pic.twitter.com/VtGHkOHOqR
Minister Donnelly also said that people can request a certificate of recovery if they have recovered from the virus in the last 6 months.
The updated certificates will be automatically issued to people who have received an additional or booster vaccination in recent months.
Children aged between 5-11 will now be able to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination at Scoil Carmel in Limerick
