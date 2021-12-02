Covid-19 patient numbers in hospital and ICU drop again

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital has seen a significant drop in the past 24 hours.
This morning, 547 patients were recorded in hospital with Covid-19.
That figure is down 31 since yesterday.
In all, there were 70 admissions and 74 discharges in the last 24 hours.
The figure is 8.5% lower than last Thursday, and 14.9% lower than two weeks ago.
Latest figures for ICU numbers show that there are 117 patients receiving treatment in ICU.
Yesterday's latest figures showed that there were 122 patients being cared for in ICU.
Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was 'confident' that Ireland could avoid another lockdown, due to efforts being made by the general public.
