'A unique opportunity' - Irish public invited to share views on all-island rail network

The Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, and the Minister for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, Nichola Mallon, have today invited the public to have their say on the future of rail in Ireland.

It's part of an all-island Strategic Rail Review to gain important insights from the wider public and interested stakeholders to shape and develop the rail network.

The review's aim is to examine the role of rail in both Ireland and Northern Ireland, with a particular emphasis on achieving climate change goals. It will also look into enhancing regional accessibility, including to the North West, as well as connectivity between major cities.

Minister Ryan said, "I’m delighted to launch this public consultation on the future of rail on the island of Ireland. We want to hear people’s views on how rail can support social and economic development across the island, enhance regional accessibility and improve connectivity between our major cities. I would encourage all interested parties to participate in shaping the outcome of this important review.”

According to Minister Mallon, the review will consider the network as is and subsequently determine improvements which can be made.

She said, "This is an ambitious piece of work that will help inform our decision making and investment in our rail network for years to come so I would encourage everyone to get involved with the process and put forward their views. We want to hear people’s views on how rail can support social and economic development across the island, enhance regional accessibility and improve connectivity between our major cities."

The review will consider the potential for improved rail services across existing or potential future corridors and will also take high-level design into consideration.

The review is being undertaken by Arup consultants and overseen by the Department of Transport in co-operation with the Department for Infrastructure, supported by key stakeholders including the Commission for Rail Regulation, the National Transport Authority, Iarnród Éireann and Translink.

It's believed the final report will be complete by the last quarter of 2022.

Interested members of the public are asked to go to www.strategicrailreview.com where they can familiarise themselves with the policy objectives which frame the review. The closing date for receipt of submissions is 5pm on Friday January 21st 2022.